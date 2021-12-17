Chamber Hosts Holiday Decorating Contest

The La Cañada Flintridge Chamber of Commerce is kicking off its 2021 Holiday Decorating Contest. Registration closes on Tuesday, Dec. 21, judging will be on Wednesday, Dec. 22, and winners will be announced on Thursday, Dec. 23. A list of those participating will be posted on the LCF Chamber website. The winners for “most spirited” will receive prizes and recognition from the LCF Chamber. For rules and registration online, go to lacanadaflintridge.com. Questions may be directed to the Chamber’s office at (818) 790-4289. The Harder family home (above) placed first in last year’s contest and won a one-year residential LCF Chamber membership.

