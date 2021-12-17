Dance Theatre’s ‘Nutcracker Ballet’ Arrives Dec. 18

First published in the Dec. 2 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook .

The Pasadena Dance Theatre’s production of “The Nutcracker Ballet” returns to the San Gabriel Mission Playhouse with choreography by Artistic Director Cynthia Young and a cast of more than 50 dancers.

“The Nutcracker Ballet” will offer four showings at the San Gabriel Civic Auditorium:

• Saturday, Dec. 18, at 2 p.m.

• Sunday, Dec. 19, at 2 p.m.

• Wednesday, Dec. 22, at 2 p.m.

• Thursday, Dec. 23, at 1 p.m.

For tickets, visit pasadenadance.simpletix.com, or call (626) 683-3459.

As per Los Angeles County Department of Public Health; effective Sept. 20, all indoor events with potential audience sizes greater than 1,000 patrons will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the day of the event. Additionally, self-attestation may not be used to verify status as fully vaccinated or as proof of negative test result. Face masks must also be worn indoors at all times during the event, regardless of vaccination status.