Methodist Church to Hold Advent Mass, Game Night

First published in the Dec. 9 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

On this third Sunday of Advent, Pastor Karin Ellis of La Cañada United Methodist Church will give a sermon at 10:30 a.m. about the story of Mary from Luke 1:26-38.

Ellis will discuss Mary’s bravery in saying yes to God when she learns from the angel that she will have a baby. LCUMC continues to explore how we might say yes to God in our lives.

Visitors are welcome. Services include singing and reciting prayers. Masks are required for worship.

For those who choose to participate virtually, a recording of the sermon will be available on Sunday afternoon at the church’s website lcumc.com and on Facebook under La Canada United Methodist Church.

All are welcome to LCUMC’s Game Night Friday, Dec. 10, from 6-8 p.m., where there will be board games and Christmas games. Masks are required.

LCUMC is located at 104 Berkshire Place adjacent from the LCHS sports fields.

For more info about the church’s virtual activities, visit lcumc.com, or call (818) 790-3605.