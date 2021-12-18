LCPC Holds “Spirit of the Season” Concert

First published in the Dec. 16 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

La Cañada Presbyterian Church Orchestra and soprano Rebecca Sjöwall will feature the great hymns and carols of Christmas in a live-streamed “Spirit of the Season” concert on Dec. 19 at 2 p.m.

The concert will be live-streamed via LCPC’s website, and the church’s channels on YouTube and Facebook.

Among the many songs of Christmas will be “Joy to the World,” “O Little Town of Bethlehem,” “The First Noel,” “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing” and “O Holy Night.” A special feature will be a medley of Christmas waltzes “Christmas ala Valse.” The Radio City Rockettes will appear performing their inimitable rendition of “Parade of the Wooden Soldiers.” The orchestra will also present an exciting mash-up of “The Little Drummer Boy” and Ravel’s “Bolero.”

The concert will be a multimedia event, featuring movie excerpts, video clips and favorite Christmas images.

La Canada Presbyterian Church is located at 626 Foothill Blvd. For more information, call the church office at (818) 790-6708 or visit lacanadapc.org.

To livestream the concert, go to: live.lacanadapc.org or via the LCPC YouTube and Facebook pages.