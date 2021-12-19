Lutheran Pastor Speaks on ‘Emmanuel’

First published in the Dec. 16 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

Lutheran Church in the Foothills’ interim pastor, Chuck Bunnell, will lead worship with a sermon titled “Oh, Come, Oh, Come, Emmanuel” on this fourth Sunday of Advent at 10 a.m.

The service will be in person and livestreamed on the church’s YouTube channel. For those unable to attend or watch live, the videos will be available on the church’s website and YouTube channel later in the week.

Sunday school for grades 1-4 meet in the Worship Center at 10 a.m. then head to the youth room for a time of play and study.

The church is collecting non-perishable food and clean, gently used clothing to distribute to local people in need. Donations are collected in the church office lobby during office hours (Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.).

Visit lcifoothills.org for event details, including small group gatherings and opportunities to serve.

For more information or to request/offer help, email office@lcifoothills.org, or call (818) 790-1951. The church is located at 1700 Foothill Blvd. in La Cañada Flintridge.