Bulldogs Fall to Second in Pacific League Standings

First published in the Dec. 18 print issue of the Burbank Leader .

When two undefeated Pacific League girls’ basketball teams met on the court on Thursday, only one walked away happy.

That joy went to Crescenta Valley High School as it remained unbeaten in league play after defeating visiting Burbank High, 54-31.

The matchup was primarily decided by the Falcons’ dominant first quarter, which limited the Bulldogs (3-1 in league, 7-5 overall) to six points and ended it on an 18-0 scoring run.

“They came out with energy,” said CVHS head coach Michael Flot, whose team improved its league record to 4-0 (5-5 overall). “The pregame speech was all about energy, communication defense, box out, rebound — the fundamentals of basketball that I try to preach every single day — and it paid off.”

CV’s Lulu Arzoumanian scored all eight of her points in the first quarter, including a four-point play with 44 seconds remaining, to open an 18-6 lead.

Burbank’s Karen Casillas registered a double-double with a game-high 19 points and 10 rebounds while teammate Tabitha Cruz added eight points and four rebounds.

“Karen has been a stud for us all year and almost every team knows it. She is a double-double machine,” Bulldogs associate head coach Kristopher Jabourian said. “There was one weakness that we couldn’t contain and it was mainly rebounding, and you’d think with two six-footers we’d have the boards handled. But rebounding and getting back on defense are two keys that we can take out of this game.”

Burbank’s Alle Tarvirdi registered four points, three rebounds and three assists, Nikaela Damasen scored two points and Christina Ohanians added a team-high four assists.

The Bulldogs will compete in the La Cañada High School Tournament against the host Spartans on Monday, Dec. 27, at 5:30 p.m.