La Cañada Falls to Hart in Nonleague Game

First published in the Dec. 16 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

The La Cañada High School varsity girls’ basketball team had its three-game winning streak snapped by visiting Newhall Hart, 55-22, on Saturday, moving the Spartans’ overall record to 5-2.

“The Hart game was tough,” LCHS head coach Jonathan Saavedra said. “We were outplayed on offensive and defense, and we were outcoached. We have to use that as a learning experience because we are going to play more teams like Hart that are coming out to beat us.”

Senior captain Kylie Sears, senior Lily Khayat and junior Mia Oakley-Stilson each scored five points. Freshman Jennifer Musso added three points, and senior Caroline Zaren and sophomore Isabella Chividjian each recorded two points.

The Spartans pulled away with a victory at Maranatha High in Pasadena in a nonleague game last Wednesday.

Oakley-Stilson scored a team-high 11 points, senior Rachel Kim had nine points and Musso added seven points.

“Mia is one of the staples for our team,” Saavedra said. “She has a lot of responsibility, but one of her big strengths is getting to the rack and finishing inside. She hit a nice 3-pointer for us in the fourth that pushed our lead.”

Khayat and Sears registered six and five points, respectively, while sophomore Andrianna Pitsos and senior Sunny Wakeman combined for five points.

FLINTRIDGE PREP

Flintridge Prep’s varsity girls’ basketball team opened Prep League play with three consecutive wins, extending its league winning streak to 69 games dating back to the 2015-16 season. The Wolves’ last league loss was against Pasadena Mayfield Senior on Jan. 4, 2016.

Flintridge Prep maintains first place in league play with a 3-0 record (7-4 overall) and seeks its ninth consecutive league title.

The Wolves took care of business with a 62-19 victory at Mayfield Senior on Tuesday as junior point guard Ashley Chea (29 points) and sophomore guard Maddie Chiu (23 points) independently outscored the Cubs. In addition to her game-high scoring performance, Chea had 12 rebounds and six steals while Chiu recorded five rebounds and three steals.

“Both Maddie and Ashley are great basketball players; they bring a lot of experience,” Prep’s co-head coach Jayme Kiyomura-Chan said. “Today, Maddie had a great offensive performance and gave a lot of effort on the defensive end. Ashley is coming off an ACL tear [from last season] and she’s looking great.”

Sophomore guard Kassdy Huie scored seven points while freshman power forward Olivia Childs and sophomore guard Catherine Baldocchi combined for three points.

Flintridge Prep defeated visiting Westridge, 67-26, on Friday. Junior point guard Ashley Chea scored a game-high 37 points and sophomore guard Maddie Chiu added 20 points. Sophomore guard Kelly Tsao added three points, freshman forward Gigi Mastras, freshman power forward Olivia Childs, and senior point guard Maddie Huie each scored two points, and senior strong forward Riley Hause made one free throw.

The Wolves will host Arcadia Rio Hondo Prep in a league game on Friday, Dec. 17, at 6 p.m.

FLINTRIDGE SCARED HEART

FSHA recently competed in the Poly Invitational from Dec. 9-11 and placed second. The Panthers won two of three games as junior Meghan Garrity earned all-tournament honors.

The Tologs dominated Lancaster Paraclete, 61-25, on Dec. 11, as junior Sophia Heredia and senior Faith Ellis scored 18 and 14 points, respectively.

Senior Sofia Parker scored seven points, while Garrity and senior Isabella Cao each scored five points. Sophomore Isabelle Risha recorded three points, while senior Isabella Fraley and freshman Ava Nawrocki each had two points.

FSHA fell to Cabrillo, 37-25, on the second day of invitational play last Friday. Nawrocki had a team-high seven points, while Fraley and Garrity each scored five points. Heredia and Ellis each registered three points, and senior Angelina Cao had one field goal.