Assistance League Hosts Senior Fellowship Program

First published in the Dec. 25 print issue of the Glendale News Press .

Assistance League Glendale’s Senior Neighborhood Fellowship program welcomes senior citizens for lunch and entertainment every second Wednesday of the month.

Their last luncheon was on Dec. 8, which was the first event welcoming the seniors back after COVID shut down the program.

Assistance League Glendale also has a program for youth called the Assisteens, which provides volunteer services and, in this instance, gifts for seniors, a Christmas mug and candy canes. The Senior Neighborhood Fellowship program also celebrated December birthdays with gifts and bingo for holiday prizes.

The seniors’ recent lunch was from Dinah’s Chicken, which consisted of turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, coleslaw, cranberry sauce and a warm dinner roll, ending with a pumpkin pie.

The next Assistance League Glendale Senior Neighborhood Fellowship Luncheon will be on Wednesday, Jan. 12. Next month’s lunch will be from Mario’s Italian Deli. There is a $3 charge per senior. The Assistance League welcomes all senior citizens to attend.

For more information about the group’s luncheons, or make a reservation to attend, call and leave a message for Judy Rezvani, the committee chair at (818) 247-4296.