Local Webelos Scouts Give Back to Community

First published in the Dec. 23 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

The Webelos Den 13 from Pack 519, along with some of the members’ siblings, recently continued a six-year tradition of Paradise Canyon members bringing toys for children in need and food and drinks for the firefighters of Station 82 to thank them for their service. In attendance were James Canon (front, from left), Mateo Marinovich, Atticus Eyre, Ava Blair, Ben Blair, Zaul Castillo, Gabriel Preidikman, Dylan Babish, Noel Castillo and Jordan Castillo. Back: Engineer Sergio Lopez with Firefighters Nick Rascon and Cameron Moore.