Bears Tie Kennedy, Bulldogs Lose

John Burroughs High School’s varsity boys’ soccer team opened its Ralph Brandt Tournament with a 2-2 tie against visiting Granada Hills Kennedy on Monday.

The previous week, the Bears shut out visiting Muir High of Pasadena, 3-0, in a Pacific League match on Dec. 16. No individual statistics were provided to the Leader.

The win moved Burroughs (2-2 in league, 3-2-1 overall) into third place in league play behind unbeaten Glendale High (3-0-1 in league) and Crescenta Valley (3-0-1 in league).

BURBANK HIGH

Burbank (4-2 overall, 2-2 in league) has been idle since its league loss to Crescenta Valley, 3-0, last week. The Bulldogs, tied for fourth in the Pacific League, will resume play after the new year by traveling to Burroughs for an important intracity rivalry league game on Friday, Jan. 7, at 3:30 p.m.