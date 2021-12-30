Posted on by Sebastian Moore

Burbank, Burroughs Seek to Rebound

First published in the Dec. 25 print issue of the Burbank Leader.

Burbank High School’s varsity boys’ basketball team was defeated by visiting Los Angeles Windward (12-1 overall), 71-50, in a nonleague game on Tuesday, Dec. 21.
Senior Phoenix Mosley scored 19 points, junior Sattwik Banerjee had 12 points and senior Nathan Contreras added 10 points for Burbank.
The Bulldogs (3-6 overall, 1-3 in league) will compete in the San Gabriel Water Classic Tournament, with their first opponent being Hoover High of Glendale (3-8 overall, 0-4 in league) on Monday, Dec. 27, at 3 p.m.

JOHN BURROUGHS
Burroughs (3-5 overall, 1-3 in league) will visit Pasadena for a league game on Tuesday, Jan. 4, seeking to rebound from a recent four-game losing streak.