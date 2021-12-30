Burbank, Burroughs Seek to Rebound

First published in the Dec. 25 print issue of the Burbank Leader .

Burbank High School’s varsity boys’ basketball team was defeated by visiting Los Angeles Windward (12-1 overall), 71-50, in a nonleague game on Tuesday, Dec. 21.

Senior Phoenix Mosley scored 19 points, junior Sattwik Banerjee had 12 points and senior Nathan Contreras added 10 points for Burbank.

The Bulldogs (3-6 overall, 1-3 in league) will compete in the San Gabriel Water Classic Tournament, with their first opponent being Hoover High of Glendale (3-8 overall, 0-4 in league) on Monday, Dec. 27, at 3 p.m.

JOHN BURROUGHS

Burroughs (3-5 overall, 1-3 in league) will visit Pasadena for a league game on Tuesday, Jan. 4, seeking to rebound from a recent four-game losing streak.