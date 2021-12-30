Posted on by Sebastian Moore

CVHS Remains Perfect in Pacific League

First published in the Dec. 25 print issue of the Glendale News Press.

Hoover High School’s varsity boys’ basketball team lost a league game at Pasadena, 78-45, on Wednesday, Dec. 15, falling to last place in the Pacific league standings with an 0-4 record (3-8 overall). No individual statistics were provided to the News-Press.
The Tornados’ first opponent in the San Gabriel Water Classic Tournament will be Burbank on Monday, Dec. 27, at 3 p.m.

GLENDALE HIGH

Glendale broke even the past week, winning a nonleague game on the road and dropping a Pacific league game at home.
The Nitros lost to Arcadia, 67-46, on Dec. 16, which sent Glendale into a three-way tie for fifth place in the league standings with Burbank High and John Burroughs High of Burbank (1-3 league records).
Earlier in the week, the Nitros won 53-44 at Temple City in a nonleague game on Dec. 14. No individual statistics were provided to the News-Press.
The Nitros (6-7 overall record) will compete in the San Gabriel Winter Classic and play host San Gabriel (2-8 overall) on Monday, Dec. 27, at 1:30 p.m.

CRESCENTA VALLEY
Crescenta Valley (4-0 in league, 11-2 overall) has been idle since its Pacific League victory over visiting Burbank High, 53-47, last week. The first-place Falcons will resume league action on a six-game winning streak at Hoover on Tuesday, Jan. 4, at 6:30 p.m.