CVHS Remains Perfect in Pacific League

First published in the Dec. 25 print issue of the Glendale News Press .

Hoover High School’s varsity boys’ basketball team lost a league game at Pasadena, 78-45, on Wednesday, Dec. 15, falling to last place in the Pacific league standings with an 0-4 record (3-8 overall). No individual statistics were provided to the News-Press.

The Tornados’ first opponent in the San Gabriel Water Classic Tournament will be Burbank on Monday, Dec. 27, at 3 p.m.

GLENDALE HIGH

Glendale broke even the past week, winning a nonleague game on the road and dropping a Pacific league game at home.

The Nitros lost to Arcadia, 67-46, on Dec. 16, which sent Glendale into a three-way tie for fifth place in the league standings with Burbank High and John Burroughs High of Burbank (1-3 league records).

Earlier in the week, the Nitros won 53-44 at Temple City in a nonleague game on Dec. 14. No individual statistics were provided to the News-Press.

The Nitros (6-7 overall record) will compete in the San Gabriel Winter Classic and play host San Gabriel (2-8 overall) on Monday, Dec. 27, at 1:30 p.m.

CRESCENTA VALLEY

Crescenta Valley (4-0 in league, 11-2 overall) has been idle since its Pacific League victory over visiting Burbank High, 53-47, last week. The first-place Falcons will resume league action on a six-game winning streak at Hoover on Tuesday, Jan. 4, at 6:30 p.m.