Hoffman Named Sr. Vice President/CFO for Kaiser Permanente

First published in the Dec. 23 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

La Cañada Flintridge resident Marcus Hoffman has been named senior vice president and chief financial officer of Kaiser Permanente Southern California and Hawaii, after serving in that same position on an interim basis for the past nine months.

Hoffman, who joined Kaiser Permanente as the area chief financial officer for the Orange County service area in 2013, leads all health plan and hospital financial operations, including financial performance and revenue cycle management, for Kaiser Permanente’s Southern California and Hawaii markets.

Prior to his new appointment, Hoffman served as vice president of financial planning and analysis, Southern California, in 2016, where he led financial operations, including long-term economic planning, rate setting, budgeting and forecasting.

During that time, he advanced the breadth, depth and timeliness of the tools available to both executive and frontline leaders to inform decision making. His focus on coaching and talent development has created strong depth for the function’s future leadership. He also played a significant role in the 2020 integration of the Hawaii market into Southern California.

“Marcus has a proven track record of great accomplishments and success throughout his career at Kaiser Permanente and elsewhere, and we’re excited to welcome him in his new official role,” said Julie Miller-Phipps, president of Kaiser Permanente Southern California and Hawaii, Health Plan and Hospitals. “At a time when health care is facing many challenges due to the pandemic, it’s reassuring to have someone with Marcus’ high level of experience and know-how permanently assuming this vital role on our executive team.”

Hoffman, who holds an active CPA license, began his career in KPMG’s external audit health care practice serving hospital, medical group and health plan clients, including Kaiser Permanente.

He earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in accounting from the University of Southern California. He’s also a graduate of the executive education programs at Harvard University’s School of Business and USC’s Marshall School of Business.