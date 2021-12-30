Nitros Win 3rd Straight; Tornados, Falcons in Action

First published in the Dec. 25 print issue of the Glendale News Press .

Glendale High School’s varsity boys’ soccer team improved to an 8-2-1 overall record (3-0-1 in league) after extending its winning streak to three games and outscoring its opponents 18-1 during that span.

The Nitros edged visiting Ventura, 2-1, last Saturday as senior midfielder Monte Almasi and junior striker Andrey Simonyan each recorded a goal in the first half. Senior goalie Fernando Hipolito spent 78 minutes in goal while senior teammate Cristian Kassa covered the final two minutes.

Glendale earned a Pacific League shutout at Arcadia, 2-0, on Thursday, Dec. 16. Senior Bryant Santos Mejia and junior midfielder Mateo Grasso each scored a goal in the first half, while senior Mohamad Zen Trad and Almasi each had one assist. Sophomore goalie Emil Sarkisians earned the shutout win.

The Nitros were seemingly invincible in their nonleague game against visiting San Gabriel, throttling the Matadors, 14-0, on Dec. 13. The 14-goal rout is the largest single-game score and margin of victory for any Pacific League team so far. The last time the Nitros won 14-0 was at Sun Valley Village Christian during the 2013-14 season. Hipolito recorded a hat trick, and Almasi and Simonyan each had two goals. Seniors Malkoon Malkoon, Juaquin Zecena, Ivan Castro and Aleks Ghazaryan scored one goal each, while Grasso, junior William Tejada and sophomore Hani Ahmadie also scored once. Senior halfback Jonathan Bermudez and freshman fullback Emir Ponciano each had two assists, while senior midfielders Robert Hovsepyan and Marat Gevorgyan had one assist apiece. Goalie Sarkisians collected the shutout win.

HOOVER HIGH

The Tornados extended their win streak to two games after they shut out visiting Pasadena, 3-0, in a Pacific League game on Thursday, Dec. 16.

Hoover improved to 2-1-1 in league (3-1-1 overall record) and are third in the standings entering its league game with visiting Crescenta Valley on Tuesday, Jan. 4, at 3:30 p.m.

CRESCENTA VALLEY

Crescenta Valley (5-0-2 overall record, 3-0-1 in league) will attempt to remain unbeaten in Pacific League play when the Falcons resume action after the new year at Hoover on Tuesday, Jan. 4, at 3:30 p.m.. CVHS is tied with Glendale for first place in the standings.