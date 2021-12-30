First published in the Dec. 30 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

A home in the 4300 block of Oakwood Avenue was burglarized sometime between 8 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, and 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 25. A bolted-down safe was stolen, though it had nothing of value inside, as well as a box of jewelry.

A home in the 5000 block of Palm Drive was burglarized sometime between 11 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 23. The homeowner returned to the house to find his master bedroom had been ransacked, with two watches and numerous coins stolen. It was not immediately clear how the home had been breached.

A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle parked in the 1900 block of Parkdale Place sometime between Thursday, Dec. 23, and 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24.

Editor’s note: Details included in the Sheriff’s Crime report are taken directly from deputies’ reports on file at the Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s station. The Outlook Valley Sun is not responsible for incompleteness or inaccuracies in the original reports.