Huntington Hospital Named ‘High Performing in Maternity Care’

First published in the Dec. 25 print issue of the Glendale News Press .

Huntington Hospital has been recognized as “High Performing in Maternity Care (Uncomplicated Pregnancy)” by the recent U.S. News & World Report.

This report is the first time the U.S. News has published a list of “Best Hospitals for Maternity.”

The U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower citizens, consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance.

To be recognized among the “Best Hospitals for Maternity,” hospitals had to excel on multiple quality metrics that matter to expectant families, including complication rates, C-sections, whether births were scheduled too early in pregnancy, and how successfully each hospital supported breastfeeding. Only one-third of the hospitals evaluated by U.S. News for maternity care earned a “High Performing” rating.

“All families deserve to be informed on how hospitals perform on key indicators of quality, which is why U.S. News has compiled and published a trove of maternal health data from hospitals across the country,” said Ben Harder, managing editor and chief of health analysis at U.S. News & World Report. “The hospitals we’ve recognized as ‘High Performing’ meet a high standard in caring for patients with uncomplicated pregnancies.”

“High Performing” is the highest rating the U.S. News awards this type of care.

“Deciding where to have a baby is an immense life decision, and we are so honored to provide our expectant parents with safe, custom birth experiences at our hospital,” said Dr. Lori Morgan, president/CEO of Huntington Hospital. “We have a long history of exceptional maternal care which spans generations within our community, and this latest distinction is a testament to our continued growth and commitment to providing safe, excellent care to our patients and babies. Congratulations to the dedicated nurses, physicians and staff at our Family Birth Center and Mother Baby Unit for earning this inaugural designation in maternity from U.S. News & World Report. I’m very proud of their work and this achievement.”

Unique to the U.S. News site, participating hospital profiles are a one-stop shop and include a variety of relevant offerings for parents-to-be including key measures of safety, alongside services and amenities, such as private rooms, valet parking and availability of child birthing classes.

The evaluation looks at hospital data relating to only uncomplicated pregnancies, not high-risk pregnancies. Participating hospitals responded to a survey from the U.S. News’ health analysis team in spring of 2021 which reflects data from 2019. Participation was voluntary. The publication anticipates updating “Best Hospitals for Maternity” in summer 2022, to coincide with the release of the “2022-23 Best Hospitals for Procedures & Conditions” ratings.

Huntington Hospital, an affiliate of Cedars-Sinai Health System, is a magnet-designated 619-bed nonprofit hospital in Pasadena that offers a full spectrum of care for every need.

For more information about maternity care at Huntington Hospital, visit huntingtonhospital.org/baby.