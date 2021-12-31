Paradise Canyon Elementary Gives Back

First published in the Dec. 23 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

Every year, the Student Council of Paradise Canyon Elementary, which consists of hard-working 6th-graders, rally the student body to turn in new, unwrapped toys for families in neighboring communities during the holiday season. This year’s council members that participated in the event included Noah Chindris, Alec Lee, Luca Vallisneri, Jayden Aghakhanian, Ava Rhee, Jordan Grabel , Leela DiTullio, Lane Ehresmann, Alexie Mouradian, Milla Mouradian, Olivia Chang, Natalie Stogel and Ava Hanna.