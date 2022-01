First published in the Dec. 23 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

Photos by Chris Sutton / Outlook Valley Sun

Snowmen were recently on the minds of 2nd-graders in Alison Parra’s class at Paradise Elementary School, as they recently celebrated the holiday season and winter break by making the often beloved frosty figures.

Students cut shapes out of paper and painted it to make their snowman come to life.

They also made a snow companions with cupcakes and marshmallows.