Lutheran Church Invites Community to Worship

Led by Interim Pastor Chuck Bunnell, Lutheran Church in the Foothills invites the community to worship on the second Sunday of Christmas, Jan. 2, at 10 a.m.

The service will be in person and livestreamed on the church’s YouTube channel. For those unable to attend or watch live, the video will be available on the church’s website and YouTube channel later in the week.

Visit lcifoothills.org for event details, including small group gatherings and opportunities to serve. For more information, email office@lcifoothills.org, or call (818) 790-1951. The church is located at 1700 Foothill Blvd in La Cañada Flintridge.