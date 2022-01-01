Pastor Preaches on Wise Men’s Visit to Baby Jesus

First published in the Dec. 30 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

Pastor Karin Ellis of La Cañada United Methodist Church tells the story of the Wise Men visiting baby Jesus and his parents on Epiphany Sunday.

Using Matthew 2:1-12, she discusses the generosity of the Wise Men and shares ideas of how we might be generous toward one another as we begin the New Year. Ellis’ message also looks at what it means to make a promise to God and to one another in terms of living in God’s ways of love, grace, and hope.

This is communion Sunday and all are invited to participate. Note that LCUMC’s services include singing and reciting prayers; therefore, masks are required for worship. This week, the 10:30 service will not be recorded so it will not be available for later viewing.

LCUMC is located at 104 Berkshire Place across from the LCHS sports fields. For more information about the church’s virtual activities go to lcumc.com or phone the office at (818) 790-3605.