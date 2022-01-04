Posted on by Sebastian Moore

Spartans, FSHA, Flintridge Prep Gear Up for League Action

First published in the Dec. 30 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun.

La Cañada High School’s varsity girls’ soccer team has been idle since its 2-0 nonleague win over visiting Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy on Dec. 17. The Spartans (5-1-1 overall record) will travel to Mayfield Senior for a nonleague game on Tuesday, Jan. 4, at 3:30 p.m.

FLINTRIDGE SACRED HEART
The Tologs are on a two-game losing streak after falling to La Cañada, 2-0, on Dec. 17. No individual statistics were reported to the Outlook Valley Sun.
FSHA (2-3-1 overall) will open Mission League play by hosting Mission Hills Alemany on Thursday, Jan. 6, at 5 p.m.

FLINTRIDGE PREP
The Wolves (6-0-2 overall record) will attempt to remain one of two unbeaten teams in the Prep League as they begin league action at Westridge School on Tuesday, Jan. 4, at 3:15 p.m.