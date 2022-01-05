Burbank, Burroughs Fall in Final December Contests

First published in the Jan. 1 print issue of the Burbank Leader .

Burbank High School’s varsity girls’ soccer team has been idle since falling to visiting Crescenta Valley, 6-1, in a Pacific League match on Dec. 16.

The Bulldogs (1-5 overall record, 1-3 in league) will look to snap their two-game losing streak at Arcadia in a league contest on Tuesday, Jan. 4, at 3:30 p.m.

BURROUGHS

The Bears have been idle since hosting the JBHS tournament and losing their first game to Lake Balboa Birmingham, 3-2, on Dec. 18.

Burroughs (3-5 overall, 3-1 in league) are in third place in the Pacific League standings and will host Pasadena in a league contest on Tuesday, Jan. 4, at 3:30 p.m.