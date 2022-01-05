Glendale Falls in Tournament Opener

First published in the Jan. 1 print issue of the Glendale News Press .

Glendale High School’s varsity girls’ basketball team competed this week in the La Cañada New Year’s Ball Tournament and dropped its opener to La Cañada Flintridge Prep, 55-34, on Monday.

Senior point guard Sarine Kaloghlian scored a team-high 15 points while freshman point guard Carmen Avedian and senior point guard Cherilyn Legaspi added six and five points, respectively.

The eighth-place Nitros (4-8 overall, 0-4 in league) will attempt to find their footing in a Pacific League game with visiting Pasadena Muir on Tuesday, Jan. 4, at 5 p.m.

CRESCENTA VALLEY

CVHS has been idle since its 54-31 Pacific League victory over visiting Burbank on Dec. 16.

The first-place Falcons (5-5 overall record, 4-0 in league) will attempt to remain unbeaten in league play when they visit Hoover on Tuesday, Jan. 4, at 5 p.m.

HOOVER

The Tornados have been idle since their 68-27 Pacific League loss at Pasadena on Dec. 16.

Hoover is currently tied in the Pacific League standings with Muir and Glendale. The Tornados will host unbeaten Crescenta Valley in its next league contest on Tuesday, Jan. 4, at 5 p.m.