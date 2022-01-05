Local Schools to Resume League Play

First published in the Jan. 1 print issue of the Glendale News Press .

Glendale High School’s varsity boys’ soccer team was recently shut out in the San Bernardino tournament on Wednesday, Dec. 22, snapping the Nitros’ three-game win streak and sending them on a two-game slide.

Glendale lost its tournament opener to Hesperia Sultana, 1-0, followed by another loss to host San Bernardino by the same score later that afternoon.

The league-leading Nitros (8-4-1 overall record, 3-0-1 in league) will attempt to remain one of two unbeaten teams in the Pacific League by hosting Pasadena Muir (0-3 in league) on Tuesday, Jan. 4, at 3:30 p.m.

CRESCENTA VALLEY

The undefeated Falcons have been idle since their 3-0 shutout win over visiting Burbank on Dec. 16, and are currently riding a three-game win streak.

In the Pacific League standings, Crescenta Valley (5-0-2 overall, 3-0-1 in league) is tied with Glendale for first place. The Falcons will attempt to remain unbeaten by traveling to Hoover for a league game on Tuesday, Jan. 4, at 3:30 p.m.

HOOVER

The Pacific League’s third-place Tornados have been idle since their 3-0 shutout win at Pasadena on Dec. 16.

Hoover (3-1-1 overall, 2-1-1 in league) will have an opportunity to climb in the standings when it hosts Crescenta Valley in a crucial league game on Tuesday, Jan. 4, at 3:30 p.m.