Local Squads Prepare for Intracity Rivalry Match

First published in the Jan. 1 print issue of the Burbank Leader .

Burbank High School’s varsity boys’ soccer team has been idle since its 3-0 Pacific League loss to unbeaten Crescenta Valley High on Dec. 16.

It’s been a string of bad luck for the Bulldogs (4-2 overall, 2-2 in league), who opened the season on a four-game win streak but have dropped their two most recent matches.

Burbank has an intracity rivalry match with John Burroughs on Friday, Jan. 7, at 3:15 p.m., as both teams are currently tied for fourth in the league standings.

BURROUGHS

The Bears have been idle since falling in tournament play to Lake Balboa Birmingham, 4-1, on Dec. 22.

Burroughs (3-3-1 overall, 2-2 in league) will resume league play by traveling to Pasadena on Tuesday, Jan. 4, at 3:30 p.m.