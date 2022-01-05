‘Try the Y’ at Open House

First published in the Dec. 30 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

For those wondering whether their child would be interested in basketball or soccer, swimming or preschool, the YMCA of the Foothills is hosting an open house on Saturday, Jan. 8 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. where everyone can “Try the Y,” through free mini-sessions.

All are welcome to bring their family and friends to explore the three branches of the YMCA of the Foothills — Crescenta Cañada Family YMCA, Verdugo Hills Family YMCA and Crescenta Valley Family YMCA. Those who join the Y during open house can do so at a special rate of $20.22. Each location will offer facility tours, giveaways and chances to meet the team.

Free mini-sessions are available for reservation for youth basketball, gymnastics, preschool tours and story time, youth pickleball, indoor soccer, swim lessons, small group training, fall prevention for seniors, and a Pilates reformer class.

To reserve a spot to “Try the Y,” and for more event information, visit ymcafoothills.org/openhouse.