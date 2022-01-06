COVID-19 Impacts Tournament Competition

First published in the Jan. 1 print issue of the Glendale News Press .

Hoover High School’s varsity boys’ basketball team was scheduled to compete in the San Gabriel Winter Classic but was forced to withdraw due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols, according to Hoover athletic director and head basketball coach Jack Van Patten.

Previously, the Tornados won 76-69 at Marshall High in a nonleague contest on Dec. 22. No individual statistics were reported to the News-Press.

Barring any more cancellations, Hoover (4-8 overall record, 0-4 in league) will host first-place Crescenta Valley in a Pacific League game on Tuesday, Jan. 4, at 6:30 p.m.

CRESCENTA VALLEY

The Falcons ended December riding a six-game win streak and losing only one of their past eight games, including a 53-47 Pacific League victory over Burbank on Dec. 16.

Crescenta Valley (11-2 overall, 4-0 in league) is tied with Muir High of Pasadena atop the league standings and will attempt to remain unbeaten in league play.

GLENDALE

The Nitros recently competed in the San Gabriel tournament and won their opener but fell in the second round of play.

Glendale opened with a 54-47 victory over Temple City on Monday. The following day, the Nitros (7-8 overall, 1-3 in league) lost to Alhambra, 51-36. No individual statistics were reported to the News-Press.