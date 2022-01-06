LCHS Wrestlers Place 2nd in Tournament

First published in the Dec. 30 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

The La Cañada High School varsity boys’ wrestling team recently traveled to Lancaster and placed second in the Golden Legends competition at Eastside High School. The Spartans tallied 207.5 points to finish as runners-up behind Birmingham High of Van Nuys, which recorded 228 points. LC had two wrestlers place first in their weight classes and three other Spartans recorded fourth-place finishes. The squad includes Clive (front, from left) and Cameron Fernando. Second row: Miles Johnstone, Kera Finnigan, Ryan Kuo, Eli Mulheim, Junya Ishida, Victor Rivas and Sasha Kliegl. Third row: Coach Sophie Garcia, Adam Ruiz, Jake Mohaghegh, Cash Young and Brandon Lee. Fourth row: Coach Justin Luthey, Ben Riesberg and Sid Pillai. Back: Finn Olsen, Adam Daghlian, David Johnston and Max Russakow.