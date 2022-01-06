LCPC Offers Parent Education Classes

First published in the Dec. 30 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

The La Cañada Presbyterian Church Parent Education’s Spring Infants class begins in January for babies born between August 2020-January 2021.

For parents wishing their newborn came with an instruction manual, look no further than the infants class, taught by Daniela Kim with teaching assistant Jana Van Dyck.

In addition to raising four children of her own, Kim has a degree in child development. Teaching assistant Jana Van Dyck is mom to two and a longtime teaching assistant. This class, tailored for parents of infants, will provide sound advice, support and encouragement in a safe and caring group setting.

Kim will lead discussions on nursing and nutrition, sleep and changing family dynamics, infant safety and bonding with your infant. Group discussions also allow plenty of time for nurturing friendships between parents.

The class will meet on Thursdays from 11:30 am -1:30 pm beginning Jan. 27 — and newcomers may try a free trial class.

Additionally, Parenting through Learning Differences (formerly Parenting your Exceptional Child) will meet on Tuesdays from 10-11:30 am for the second semester. This class is designed for parents of children in kindergarten through 12th grade who need encouragement, support, education, and resources for parenting a child with learning differences (ADHD, autism spectrum, dyslexia, weak processing skills, anxiety, twice exceptional).

La Cañada Parent Education program’s open house invites parents and grandparents of children (ages infant to 18) on Jan 25-28 to experience a free trial class in one of their 15 different classes. Parent Education offers age-specific topics designed to guide parents through childhood challenges from preparing babies’ first foods to prepping for the SATs. Through open discussion, parents will bond over the challenges of raising children and walk away more prepared to face the daunting task of raising children in today’s world.

See lacanadapc.org for schedules or call (818) 790-6708, ext. 205, with questions. Scholarships, gift certificates and payment plans are available. La Cañada Presbyterian Church is located at 626 Foothill.