League-Leading Falcons to Play Tornados

First published in the Jan. 1 print issue of the Glendale News Press .

Crescenta Valley High School’s varsity girls’ soccer team has been idle since losing its first match of the season to Canyon High of Canyon Country, 1-0, at the Costa Mesa tournament on Dec. 18.

Despite the loss, the Falcons (7-1-1 overall record, 4-0 in league) remain unbeaten in Pacific League play and are tied with Arcadia for first place.

Crescenta Valley will resume league play by hosting Hoover on Tuesday, Jan. 4, at 3:15 p.m.

GLENDALE

The Nitros have been idle since losing to Arcadia, 3-0, in a Pacific League game on Dec. 16.

Glendale (3-4-1 overall, 1-3 in league) is currently in a three-way tie for fifth place in the standings with Hoover and Glendale. The Nitros will attempt to break the deadlock in a league match with Pasadena Muir on Tuesday, Jan. 4, at 3:30 p.m.

HOOVER

Hoover had nearly a two-week break before returning to nonleague action at Panorama City St. Genevieve this week; the result was unavailable by the News-Press’s deadline.