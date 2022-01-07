City Offers Christmas Tree Drop-Off Service

First published in the Jan. 1 print issue of the Burbank Leader .

Burbank community members can drop off their Christmas trees now through Jan. 21 at three sites around the city.

The trees can be dropped off at the following locations:

• Verdugo Park at North California Street and West Verdugo Avenue

• Ralph Foy Park in the parking lot on West Victory Boulevard

• McCambridge Park in the parking lot on Andover Drive

The city will begin offering curbside Christmas tree pickup begins on Tuesday. For that service, trees need to be out on the parkway and free of stands, lights, ornaments and tinsel. Flocked trees are not eligible for recycling.

Those with questions can contact the city’s Public Works Department at (818) 238-3800.