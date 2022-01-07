Dolly Kaur Suri Anand | Obituary

Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, love leaves a memory no one can steal.

Dolly was a devoted mother and wife that lit up every room she entered with her energy and love.



Dolly lived life to its fullest, left an impression on everyone that met her and appreciated every moment. She enjoyed working on her health and fitness and spending time with her family and friends.

Dolly was an integral part of not only her family, but also the La Canada Flintridge community. She also had a close attachment at Providence Saint Joseph, where all the children were delivered and her husband worked. She will be deeply missed by her friends, family, community and all those who knew her.

Dolly was born on January 4, 1979, in Barking, East London. She was a family person from the beginning and was raised by her parents Kanwaljit and Taranjit Suri. She was a dutiful daughter and a wonderful sister to two younger siblings. She went to high school at Wembley and Claremont, and graduated college from the London College of Fashion.

She met her husband Wayneinder Singh Anand (“Winnie”) in 2004 and the couple was married a year later. Dolly and Winnie started their life and journey together and enjoyed exploring Los Angeles, going out to eat, travelling and starting their new life together.

On June 13, 2009, Dolly brought her beautiful and intelligent daughter, Maya, into this world. On March 19, 2014, she brought her two sweet twin boys, Raj and Sohan, into the family. The boys and Maya adored their mother and she always put her children above all else.

Dolly loved real estate and was a realtor at John Hart Real Estate and just finished developing a house. With all of her other responsibilities, she was also studying psychology with a goal toward becoming a therapist. She was very creative and was also working on writing a book. She was a strong part of the community in La Cañada Flintridge — from AYSO Soccer to Girl Scouts to Palm Crest field trips and volunteering regularly at school, Dolly did it all.

Dolly was an inspiration to all that met her and anyone that ever spoke to her remembers their first encounter with Dolly. She was full of strength and was always happy no matter what life threw at her. She always saw the positives and knew how to laugh at any situation. She gave strength to those that met her, most of all to Winnie and her three children.

Dolly is survived by her husband, Wayneinder Singh Anand; her three children, Maya Kaur Anand, Raj Singh Anand and Sohan Singh Anand; her mother, Taranjit Kaur Suri; her father, Kanwaljit Singh Suri; her sisters, Niki Kaur Khera and Soni Kaur Bindra; brother-in-laws, Ajay Singh Khera and Aman Singh Bindra; as well as her nephews, Jeevan Singh Khera and Dilraj Singh Bindra; and niece, Sukhmani Kaur Khera.

The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to all those who have supported us during this time of loss.