Doris Samuelson | Obituary

Strong, generous and ever-faithful, Doris Samuelson passed away peacefully in her home on December 8, 2021, at the age of 93.

Doris was born in Los Angeles, Calif., to Ernest and Esther Carlson, and was the younger sister to Barbara. After attending USC and pledging Tri-Delta sorority, Doris married Robert “Bob” Samuelson. They were married for nearly 60 years, when Bob passed away in 2008.



Doris was the epitome of strength and dedication. She had a full life and passion for people. Whether talking to a friend or the plumber, she had a way of learning more about a person in a few minutes than most people could uncover after two months of dating. Doris was an avid golfer, never turned down an invitation and loved spending time with friends, too many to name. She split her time between Rancho Mirage, Balboa Island and her hometown of La Cañada Flintridge.

She and Bob were committed to living a life that exemplified their Christian faith. They were reckless in their philanthropy and heavily involved in numerous organizations, including Cal Lutheran University, their local YMCA, Lutheran Church in the Foothills and Beacon Housing, a Los Angeles-based nonprofit founded by the Samuelsons that provides safe and low-cost housing and education services.

A loving matriarch of the family, Doris is survived by daughter Gail, married to Gary McGinnis; daughter Brooke, married to Scott Bustrum; son Scot Samuelson, married to Liz; daughter Jill, married to Jhoe Abejon; 12 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren, who lovingly knew her as Mama Dodo.

From traveling to 86 countries to burping contests with her grandkids, Doris’ love and gregarious spirit filled so many people with the incredible joy she felt for life. If you had the privilege of knowing her, you were blessed indeed.

Per her wishes, there will be a family memorial service at a later date.

If you should wish to make a donation in Doris’ name, please visit Beaconhousing.org.