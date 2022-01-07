LCHS Celebrates Season With Winter Spectacular

First published in the Dec. 30 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

Photos by Mary Emily Myers

Outlook Valley Sun

La Cañada High School recently hosted a Winter Spectacular with performances by the Symphonic Band, 7-12 Concert Band, 7-12 Orchestra, 7/8 Band and 7/8 Orchestra, Advanced Orchestra, Camerata La Cañada, and a special, first-time appearance by this year’s Jazz Band.

A diverse program also featured Chamber Singers Clara Henroid and Soren Ryssdal singing a duet to “the Prayer” played by the 7/8 string Orchestra.

Ashley Dietrich performed a tap dance routine to a couple of the Jazz Band songs, and to close the night, special guests Soohee Lee, Jennifer Munday, Zane Kalmus-Kunde and Sam Shrinsky played with the 7-12 Orchestra for the final number, “Wish List” by Franz List.