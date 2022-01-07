PCY Hosts Holiday Book Fair

First published in the Dec. 30 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

Photos by Chris Sutton

Outlook Valley Sun

Paradise Canyon Elementary School started the holiday month off with a holiday book fair and a family preview night.

Families enthusiastically attended, selecting their favorite books to purchase or donate on their teacher’s wish list.

“The Diary of a Wimpy Kid” series and “Dog Man” are some of the books that topped the sales list.

Hot cocoa was served as parent volunteers assisted with the book sales.

Nichole Chavez and Christel Beattie chaired the event.