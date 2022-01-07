Sheriff’s Crime Report

First published in the Jan. 6 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

A house in the 1900 block of Tondolea Lane was burglarized at 2:05 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30. Surveillance video footage showed two people breaking the French door in the residence’s backyard and entering the kitchen. Since the house was ransacked while the owner was out of town, it was not immediately clear if anything was taken.

A house in the 1300 block of Descanso Drive was burglarized sometime between Tuesday, Dec. 14, and 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29. A laundry door window was smashed and the master bedroom was ransacked; however, it was not immediately clear if anything was taken.

