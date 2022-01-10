La Cañada Thursday Club’s Les Fleurettes Debutantes

First published in the Jan. 6 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

Sarah Elizabeth Camp

Sarah Elizabeth Camp is the daughter of James and Delia.

Her escort is her brother, William.

Camp is a senior at La Cañada High School. She is a member of the LCHS Green Club, which focuses on environmental issues, and the Casa Esperanza Club, which collects donations and delivers supplies to help at a battered women’s shelter in Mexico.

Camp has played lacrosse for almost seven years and is a starting offensive player for the LCHS girls’ lacrosse team. Camp is also the lead lacrosse coach for the All-Stars Sports Camp and the head coach of the La Cañada Community Center’s lacrosse program.

Camp plans to attend college next year to study ways to improve the state of climate change and environmental conservation. She hopes to become a marine biologist and make a positive impact on the world.

Lily Clare Fontes

Lily Clare Fontes is the daughter of Patrice and Christopher.

Her sisters, Caroline and Grace, are both Les Fleurettes Debutantes.

Fontes serves as the 2021 Les Fleurette Debutante class president. Her escort is Christopher John Fiori.

She is a senior at Mayfield Senior School, where she is senior class vice president, the head editor of the yearbook and the head of the Athletic Leadership Committee. She is a member of the National Honor Society, the California Scholarship Federation and the La Cañada Sister Cities organization.

Fontes earned her Girl Scout Gold Award working with the Ronald McDonald House of Pasadena. She built a sustainable composting system for the home and refreshed the garden beds around the facility for her project.

Inspired by her love of Latin, Fontes plans to attend college next year to study either history or classical studies.

Grace Catherine Fontes

Grace Catherine Fontes is the daughter of Patrice and Christopher.

Her sisters, Caroline and Lily, were both Les Fleurettes Debutantes.

She is a graduate of Mayfield Senior School, and a freshman at UCLA. Fontes was a member of the National Honor Society and the California Scholarship Federation, and an editor for Mayfield’s newspaper and yearbook.

Fontes was a 2020 Miss La Cañada Royal Court princess and a member of the La Cañada Sister Cities’ Youth Group Executive Board, representing La Cañada Flintridge at a national leadership conference.

She earned her Girls Scout Gold Award in 2020 by creating early literacy kits for patients at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

Fontes is pursuing a degree in comparative literature, and is affiliated with campus sorority Alpha Chi Omega.

She hopes to have a career in publishing and dreams of writing a novel.

Sarah Elizabeth Fritz

Sarah Elizabeth Fritz is the daughter of Rachel and Arthur.

Her escort is her cousin, Buchannon.

Fritz is a senior at Maranatha High School. She is the vice president of the National Honor Society, and a member of the California Scholarship Federation. She has served as the student manager for the boys’ varsity baseball team for four seasons, and is the team’s scorer. She is also a student ambassador, welcoming young visitors and their families on tour of her school.

Fritz loves volunteering with the Order of Malta, a service organization. A highlight of her life was escorting a group of people on a pilgrimage to the shrine at Lourdes, France.

She plans to attend a large Catholic university in the Midwest and venture into a major relating to pre-med with the hope of pursuing a career as a radiologist.

Lauren Louise Gmelich

Lauren Louise Gmelich is the daughter of Carolyn and Thomas and the granddaughter of Margaret and James.

Gmelich graduated from Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy in 2021. During her four years there, she was associated student body president, team captain of the Comedy Sportz Team and a Kairos leader. She was also a member of the California Scholarship Federation, the National Honors Society and Mu Alpha Theta.

As a freshman at New York University, she is studying drama at the Tisch School of the Arts in the Experimental Theatre Wing.

She hopes to study abroad in London her junior year and see theater in various countries about diverse cultures, performed by incredible artists from around the world.

Gmelich would like to double minor in dramatic writing and the business of entertainment. She dreams of writing and publishing her own play one day.

Rachel Michele Kuo

Rachel Michele Kuo is the daughter of Nichole and stepfather Kurt Bednar, and the granddaughter of past Thursday Club President Jewell and the late Richard Matsuura.

Her mother Nichole is a 1984 Les Fleurettes Debutante. Her aunt Michele Shibuya is a 1985 Les Fleurettes Debutante and her aunt Candace Matsuura Brick is a 1989 Les Fleurettes Debutante.

Her escort is Luke Jaeho Kim.

Kuo is a senior at La Cañada High School. She is a member of the California Scholarship Federation, the National Honor Society and the Science National Honors Society. She is also co-president of the LCHS Red Cross Club, as well as a Red Cross volunteer for the Pasadena Youth Corps.

Next year, Kuo plans study biology or health sciences. She hopes to pursue a career in the medical field, and eventually work in health administration.

Layla Grace Magee

Layla Grace Magee is the daughter of Jamelle and Edward.

Her escort is Dylan Cole Ware.

Magee is a senior at La Cañada High School. She is a member of the California Scholarship Federation. A lover of the theatre, Magee has been a member of the LCHS theatre program throughout her time there. This year, she will appear in two productions, “Jake’s Women” and “Macbeth.” Magee was also a member of the LCHS Pep Squad for two years.

Outside of school, Layla has been an active participant in Youth and Government, where she has enjoyed learning about public policy and the political process.

Layla plans to attend college next year and study hospitality management. Magee’s long-term goal is to own a luxury hotel.

Nikila Chabra Samudrala

Nikila Chabra Samudrala is the daughter of Srinath and Renu.

Her escort is her brother, Kamran.

Samudrala is a senior at La Cañada High School. She is a member of the California Scholarship Federation, and an AP Honors Scholar. Samudrala has been involved the school’s peer support program, cheerleading and student government. This year, she is serving as an LCHS assembly commissioner, which entails creating schoolwide pep rallies.

Samudrala earned the Girl Scout Gold Award this fall. Her project involved creating kits for unhoused people transitioning into permanent housing. She donated pots, pans, spices, utensils and created cookbooks to include in the kits. Samudrala also interned at the District Attorney’s office, where she attended court and pulled and filed paperwork.

Planning to attend college next year and study English literature, Samudrala hopes to one day become an attorney.

Isabelle Jane Grandalski

Isabelle Jane Grandalski is the daughter of Marlee and Kevin, and the granddaughter of La Cañada Thursday Club member Charlotte Culpepper.

Her escort is Axel Abercrombie Frame.

Grandalski is a senior at La Cañada High School. She is the secretary of the Red Cross Club and has been on the LCHS Pep Squad cheerleading team for four years. This will be her second year as the varsity cheer captain.

Grandalski is also a member of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. She spent six weeks working to learn professional skills such as entrepreneurship, marketing and project management to raise funds for this important nonprofit organization.

Next year, Grandalski plans to attend college. Although her major is currently undecided, she has a strong interest in psychology and one day working with people related to that branch of knowledge.

Hannah Landswick

Hannah Landswick is the daughter of Elizabeth and Erik.

She is the granddaughter of Barbara and the late Herbert Rostand, Kersti Hoberg, and Julia and the late Ted.

Her escort is James Daniel Lievense.

Landswick is a senior at La Cañada High School. She has taken photography courses that led to her taking photos for and helping the LCHS yearbook, the Omega. She is a member of several clubs at school, including the Pasadena Humane Society Club and the Mental Health Awareness Club. Hannah is a member of the California Scholarship Federation.

Landswick completed her Gold Award Project this year. Her project involved working with the Glendale Humane Society.

With plans to study psychology next year, Landswick hopes to help others in find healthy ways to cope with mental health issues and be a resource for them.

Jenna Adrienne Milbrodt

Jenna Adrienne Milbrodt is the daughter of Julie and Jeremy.

Her mother, Julie, is a 1987 Les Fleurettes Debutante and her grandmother, Denise Johnson, a long-time Thursday Club member.

Her escort is her brother, Jaden.

Milbrodt is a senior at La Cañada High School. She is a member of the National Honor Society and the California Scholarship Federation. She is part of the varsity cross country, track and soccer teams.

Milbrodt is a 2021 Miss La Cañada Flintridge Royal Court princess and enjoys meeting members of the La Cañada Flintridge community. She also is a member of Teens for the Advancement of Children’s Hospital.

Milbrodt earned her Girl Scout Gold Award by working to redo the LCHS track storage facility.

She plans on attending college next year to study political science and history, with the goal of later attending law school.