LCHS Defeats Maranatha, Set to Open League Play

First published in the Jan. 6 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

La Cañada High School’s boys’ varsity soccer team ended the calendar year with a 3-1 nonleague victory over visiting Maranatha High of Pasadena last Thursday, Dec. 30.

Previously, the Spartans (3-6-3 overall record) hosted a tournament and finished 0-1-1 over two days.

La Cañada opened tournament play with a 2-1 loss to Flintridge Prep last Thursday, Dec. 28, and tied with Glendora, 1-1, the following day. No individual statistics were reported to the Outlook Valley Sun.

The Spartans are scheduled to visit South Pasadena to begin Rio Hondo League play Friday at 3:30 p.m.

ST. FRANCIS

The Golden Knights recently won the Hart High Showcase Tournament playing in the Super Cup Division after shutting out Granada Hills Charter, 3-0, in the championship match last Wednesday.

St. Francis previously defeated Valencia, 4-0, on Dec. 28, to advance to the championship game. The only goal recorded against the Golden Knights was during their 3-1 tournament-opening victory over Quartz Hill on Monday, Dec. 27. No individual statistics were reported to the Outlook Valley Sun.

SFHS extended its win streak to a season-high five games and moved to a near-perfect 8-1 overall record (2-0 in the Mission League). The Golden Knights are scheduled to host Mission Hills Alemany in a league game on Friday at 5 p.m.

FLINTRIDGE PREP

The Wolves finished as runners-up in the La Cañada tournament after falling to Eagle Rock, 1-0, in the championship match last Wednesday, Dec. 29.

Flintridge Prep (5-4-3 overall) cruised through tournament play, defeating host La Cañada 2-1 on Thursday, Dec. 28, and Glendora by the same score the previous day. No individual statistics were reported to the Outlook Valley Sun.

The Wolves will resume action by hosting Temple City in a nonleague contest on Monday at 3:30 p.m.