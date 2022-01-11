Spartans, Flintridge Prep, FSHA Ready for League

First published in the Jan. 6 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

La Cañada High School’s varsity girls’ soccer team has been idle since it shut out visiting Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy 2-0 in a nonleague contest on Dec. 17.

The Spartans (5-1-1 overall record) ended December on a two-game win streak. They will attempt to carry the momentum into their second Rio Hondo League match by hosting South Pasadena on Friday at 3:30 p.m.

FLINTRIDGE PREP

The undefeated Wolves have been idle since their 4-0 shutout victory over Chino High at the Best in the West Tournament on Tuesday, Dec. 28.

Flintridge Prep (7-0-2 overall) will attempt to remain unbeaten and add to their current two-game win streak when it hosts South Pasadena for a nonleague contest on Saturday at 4 p.m.

FLINTRIDGE SACRED HEART

FSHA has not played a match since its 2-0 loss at La Cañada in a nonleague match on Dec. 17.

The Tologs (2-3-1 overall) will be idle a little longer as all the school’s athletic games were canceled this week, per a tweet from FSHA Athletics regarding the latest COVID surge.

Flintridge Sacred Heart is scheduled to visit West Hills Chaminade High on Wednesday, Jan. 12, at 5 p.m.