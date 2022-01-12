Glendale Dominates Muir; Crescenta Valley Edges Hoover

First published in the Jan. 8 print issue of the Glendale News Press .

Glendale High School’s varsity boys’ soccer team took the field after being idle for nearly two weeks and dominated visiting Pasadena Muir, 7-1, in a Pacific League game on Tuesday, Jan. 4

Senior Jonathan Bermudez led the Nitros with two goals, while seniors Bryant Santos Mejia, Monte Almasi and Harutyun Mnatsakanyan scored once. Sophomore Victor Santos Mejia and freshman Emir Ponciano recorded one goal and one assist.

Junior Andrey Simonyan had a team-high two assists, while sophomore Artur Gevorgyan and junior Alek Kaprielian each registered one assist.

Glendale is a near-perfect 4-0-1 in league (9-4-1 overall record) and will look to maintain its first-place standing at Pasadena on Tuesday, Jan. 11, at 3:30 p.m.

CRESCENTA VALLEY

The Falcons had their three-game win streak snapped and lost for the first time in Pacific League action after falling at Hoover High, 3-2, on Tuesday, Jan. 4. No individual statistics were reported to the News-Press.

The loss tied Crescenta Valley High School (3-1-1 in league, 5-1-2 overall) with Hoover for second in the standings. The Falcons will host Pasadena Muir for a league contest on Tuesday, Jan. 11, at 3:15 p.m.