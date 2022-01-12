Nitros Fall to Muir; Falcons, Tornados Postponed

First published in the Jan. 8 print issue of the Glendale News Press .

Glendale High School’s varsity boys’ basketball team returned to Pacific League action and fell to visiting Pasadena Muir, 53-45, on Tuesday, Jan. 4.

This week, the seventh-place Nitros’ league game with Hoover High was postponed due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Glendale (7-9 overall record, 1-4 in league) is expected to visit Pasadena for a league matchup on Tuesday, Jan. 11, at 6:30 p.m.

HOOVER

The Tornados have been idle since their 78-45 Pacific League loss at Pasadena on Wednesday, Dec. 15.

Jack Van Patten, Hoover’s athletic director and head basketball coach, told the News-Press that it is unlikely for the Tornados’ scheduled game with Burbank to take place on Tuesday, Jan. 11, due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

The last place Tornados (3-8 overall, 0-4 in league) will have to wait at least another week before resuming action. Hoover’s next scheduled game was unconfirmed by the News-Press’ deadline.

CRESCENTA VALLEY

The Falcons recently competed in the South Pasadena SoCal Christmas Classic Gold Division and defeated Granada Hills Kennedy, 61-55, in the opening round on Monday, Dec. 27. Unfortunately, CVHS only played one game due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

The first-place Falcons own a 4-0 league record (12-2 overall) and are scheduled to host Pasadena Muir on Tuesday, Jan. 11, at 6:30 p.m.