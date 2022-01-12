Thursday Club Celebrates Bal Blanc de Noel Anniversary

First published in the Jan. 6 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

Photos by Mary Emily Myers

The La Cañada Thursday Club recently hosted its Bal Blanc de Noel’s platinum anniversary presentation of the 2020 and 2021 Les Fleurettes Debutantes at the Hilton Hotel in Glendale.

Taking part in the program were Debutante Program co- chair Ani Derhartounian, Debutante Program co-chair Alison McQuay and Bal Blanc de Noel chair Yvonne Marchosky.

State Sen. Anthony Portantino presented the debutantes and a message was given by Pricilla Brandt, president of the La Cañada Thursday Club. One of the class presidents, Lily Fontes, also addressed the attendees.

The program included a reception, dinner and dancing.