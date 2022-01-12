USC-VHH Collects Toys for Children

First published in the Jan. 6 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

Chief Financial Officer Jason Kell and Chief Operating Officer Kenny Pawlek of USC Verdugo Hills Hospital pose with donations collected for a toy drive organized by the Keck Medicine Security Department and Community Outreach Program during the holiday season. The toys were distributed to various local nonprofits, some including the Hazard Park’s various children’s programs, Santa Teresita Elementary School and East Los Angeles Women’s Center.