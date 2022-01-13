Kiwanis Club Contributes to Foothill Family Holiday Program

First published in the Jan. 6 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

Ignited by the spirit of giving, the members of the Kiwanis Club of La Cañada rallied together to raise $4,500 for the Foothill Family “Making Seasons Brighter” 2021 holiday program.

The funds went to help purchase gifts including blankets, plush toys, gift cards and books for local families in need, just in time for the holidays.

Foothill Family believes that healthy families are the basis of every child’s promise for a bright future, with the strength and resiliency of these families providing the backbone of vibrant, thriving communities.

If local residents, “are interested in making friends and giving back while having fun,” the Kiwanis Club of La Cañada invites you to attend in person or through Zoom, a meeting held each Wednesday at noon, featuring their “Guest Speaker of the Week” program.

To receive an invitation, email lacanadakiwanis@gmail.com, or visit lacanadakiwanis.org.