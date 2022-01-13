Todd Patrick Whiting | Obituary

Our community is profoundly saddened by the sudden death of Todd Patrick Whiting, 45, on Jan. 4, 2022. Todd passed away of cardiac arrest resulting from pneumonia and complications from COVID-19. Todd is the son of Dianne Whiting of Pasadena, and John Whiting of Philadelphia, both of whom grew up in La Cañada Flintridge. Todd and his brother, Sean, are graduates of La Cañada schools, along with both their parents.



Todd’s love of people and faithfulness in friendship is what will be missed by so many from coast to coast. Todd rarely knew a stranger, had an infectious smile, a quick wit and an optimistic enthusiasm that helped lift all those around him. His adventuresome spirit and boundless energy meant that Todd was always a person in motion, ready for a challenge, and confident in spirit.

At La Cañada High School, where Todd graduated in 1994, he was active in drama, art, and student government, as well as the Madrigal Singers. Through school and his involvement at La Cañada Presbyterian Church, Todd established close friendships that endured across time and miles, throughout his life.

Todd graduated from Pepperdine University where he earned a degree in public relations. Thereafter, he attended the Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia where he again established a strong community of friends and colleagues that would last throughout his life. After graduating with an MBA in 2004, he joined the NBCUniversal family and worked for the next 17 years rising to Senior Vice President serving as a leader of the Television, Film & Digital Distribution and Peacock TV teams.

In 2011, Todd met the love of his life, Brandon Penn. They were married in 2016 and lived in Manhattan, N.Y., doing extensive traveling during the next several years. In 2020, their daughter, Charlie Grey, was born, fulfilling a lifelong dream of Todd’s to be a dad and becoming Todd’s eternal pride and greatest joy. Todd loved being Charlie’s daddy with Brandon, and the moments they shared together as a family will be remembered by all of us who cherish his memory.

Todd had a unique way of making others feel loved and good about themselves, and he spent his life bringing people together to share a moment, an evening, an adventure, or a part of his life in a memorable way. He believed true happiness was found in quality relationships and he was devoted to caring for others. The impact on the lives he touched was immeasurable, and he leaves a very large space in the hearts of the communities that were blessed to know him.

Todd shared the faith that Jesus loves us and redeemed us and is making all things new, including reunions in Heaven where those of us a few steps behind him in life’s journey will be with him again one day.

Todd is survived by his husband, Brandon, and daughter, Charlie. Also surviving Todd are his mother, Dianne, father, John, brother, Sean and his wife, Paige, nieces Jaya, Rayne, and Edyn; his sister Sarah and husband, Tanner Johnson and nieces Grace and Lucy and nephew Henry. Todd’s extended family includes aunts and uncles, cousins and friends like family.

All who knew Todd will collectively miss his broad smile, his radiating warmth, his genuine care, unfailing loyalty, deep generosity, joyful surprises, good-natured humor, supportive spirit, genuine affection, enduring faith and authentic love.

Memorial services will be held in New York on January 20 and in early spring in La Cañada, California.

A scholarship fund has been created for Charlie for all who are interested in supporting Todd’s family: https://gofund.me/8fcf34b7

Messages of condolence for the family can be sent to: whitingfamily16@gmail.com