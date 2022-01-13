Posted on by Outlook Newspapers

Women’s Club Delivers Gifts to Union Station Homeless Services

First published in the Jan. 6 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun.

The La Cañada Junior Women’s Club displayed their giving spirit throughout the holiday season with donations to the Union Station Homeless Services.
Led by LCJWC Community Outreach Director Gayle Hagegard, the group recently assembled gift bags brimming with much-needed toiletry items, and a $250 check toward USHS’ vital holiday dinner program.

Photos courtesy of La Cañada Junior Women’s Club
Among the La Cañada Junior Women’s Club members assembling bags for Union Station Homeless Services were Felicia Wallace, Elizabeth Landswick, Rosie Castro, Jenny Pass, Kathryn Enright and Gayle Hagegard.

“The Juniors are all about sisterhood, camaraderie and giving back,” LCJWC President Trish McRae said. “I’m constantly inspired by the members’ enthusiasm and willingness to help. We’re all in this together and look forward to kicking off new creative fundraising ideas in the new year.”
For more information about the club, email LCJWC Membership Director Karen Thurston at lcjwclub@yahoo.com.