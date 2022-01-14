Intracity Rivalry League Matchup Postponed

First published in the Jan. 8 print issue of the Burbank Leader .

Burbank High School’s varsity boys’ basketball team’s highly anticipated matchup with intracity rival Burroughs High on Friday, Jan. 7, was postponed due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols. The game was rescheduled for Thursday, Jan. 20.

The Bulldogs own a 3-7 overall record (1-3 in league) and will continue league action next week.

BURROUGHS

JBHS was initially scheduled to visit Pasadena for a Pacific League game on Tuesday, Jan. 4; however, the game was postponed due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols. The game has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 18. Burroughs’ highly anticipated matchup with intracity rival Burbank on Friday, Jan. 7, was also postponed due to health and safety protocols. The game was rescheduled for Thursday, Jan. 20.

The Bears (4-5 overall, 1-3 in league) are scheduled to host Newhall Hart High on Friday, Jan. 14, at 7 p.m.