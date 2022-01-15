Lutheran Church Takes New Steps Amid COVID Surge

First published in the Jan. 13 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun .

While the Lutheran Church in the Foothills continues to have in-person services on Sundays at 10 a.m., the church encourages the community to watch its services online instead due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

Additionally, the after-service Bible school, choir and fellowship time are paused.

Anyone attending in person should keep in mind that a well-fitting surgical or medical-grade mask is required, such as a KN95, KF94 or K95.

A safe and easy way to enjoy Sunday worship is by tuning in to the church’s livestream on YouTube, or visiting LCIF’s website, where services are posted and can be viewed at any time.

This Sunday, Pastor Chuck Bunnell will preach from the Gospel of John 2:1-11. Bunnell will give context to the Bible readings and offer a message of hope in these troubling times.

Visit lcifoothills.org for event details, including small group gatherings and opportunities to serve.

For more information or to request/offer help, email office@lcifoothills.org, or call (818) 790-1951. The church is located at 1700 Foothill Blvd. in La Cañada Flintridge. Office Hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.