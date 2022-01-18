Storefront Art Program Opens to Public

First published in the Jan. 15 print issue of the Glendale News Press .

Glendale’s Arts and Culture Commission recently launched Art on Orange, a storefront art program that beautifies a vacant unit on 250 N. Orange St., with an opening reception in December.

The goal of the program is to create professional-quality art installations celebrating the surrounding community, be viewed by the public, pique the interest of pedestrians and increase overall foot traffic.

Art on Orange features installations made by local artists, Cathy Hrenda, Jennifer Swain, and Diane Williams in response to the theme of “resiliency.” These works repurpose found items into art, address the adversity of marine life and reinterpret meaningful cultural objects.

Williams, a Filipinx interdisciplinary artist and researcher, chose to recreate the idea of the parol, a Filipino ornamental lantern displayed during the Christmas season, in her artwork.

“It’s also a symbol of joy and hope,” Williams said. “I wanted to evoke this kind of community in that way, sort of weaving through the narratives and stories of my community.”

Throughout the reception, attendees had the opportunity to speak with the participating artists, listen to music by electronic jazz pioneer and pianist Mark de Clive-Lowe, and enjoy desserts from a local bakery, Maggie’s Pastry.

The excitement of having a space that had been empty for years, now filled with captivating artwork was felt throughout the night as visitors of all ages stopped to browse.

“It goes to show how needed something like this is in the city,” said Glendale resident Philip Gilbert. “The art has been very impactful, and I think a lot of people who are coming by are also getting something out of it as well. … I think it’s a good utilization of the space here.”

Due to popular demand, the original six-week installation period of Art on Orange has been extended until March 26. The public is welcome to view the exhibit at their leisure during weekly gallery hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2-5:30 p.m. starting Jan. 26.

The Glendale Community and beyond is invited to the closing reception on Saturday, March 26, from 7-9 p.m. More details on the closing reception will be announced soon.

The Art on Orange storefront art program is sponsored by the Glendale Arts and Culture Commission, through funding from the Urban Art Program with support from Glendale Library, Arts & Culture and Glendale Economic Development & Community Development.

For more information, visit glendaleartsandculture.org/storefront-art-program.