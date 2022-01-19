Bears Overcome Slow Start to Defeat Bulldogs

First published in the Jan. 15 print issue of the Burbank Leader .

Senior Noor Fahs scored a game-high 21 points and had six rebounds to lead the John Burroughs High School’s varsity girls’ basketball team to a 54-43 victory over visiting Burbank in the intracity rivalry game last Friday.

Junior Kylie Indefenzo posted 15 points, including making 4 of 5 from behind the arch, while junior Izzy Roderick registered a double-double with 10 points and a team-high 12 rebounds for the Bears, who held a 24-22 halftime lead.

JBHS junior Ivana Razov had a team-high five assists, junior Rachel Little scored three points, sophomore Ashley Martin collected two points and three rebounds, while senior Haley Dowthwaite finished with two points.

The Bulldogs, who jumped out to an early 11-6 lead, were paced by senior Tabitha Cruz, who scored a team-high 20 points. Junior teammate Karen Casillas posted 11 points, senior Emily Megerdichian added six points on a team-high two 3-pointers, senior Christina Ohanians scored once from behind the arch and senior Alle Tarvirdi had two points.

Burroughs (16-4 overall record, 4-1 in league), which is second in the Pacific League standings, is scheduled to visit Pasadena High for a league game on Tuesday, Jan. 18, at 5 p.m.

Meanwhile, the fourth-place Bulldogs are scheduled to host Arcadia for a league game on Tuesday, Jan. 18, at 5 p.m. In seven home games this season, Burbank is 5-2 while averaging 45.2 points in those contests.